Families to get help paying for food during school break
Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service grant will benefit nine Richmond schools and eight Southwest Virginia school divisions. The governor's office says families of students who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school will get $30 a month in benefits during the summer to help pay for meals.
