Ex-mayor gets time served in drugs-for-sex sting
A former Virginia mayor has been sentenced to time served and released from jail after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine in a drugs-for-sex sting. Former Fairfax Mayor R. Scott Silverthorne ended up serving about three months as a result of Friday's sentencing in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
