Ellwood Thompson's Launches Delivery Service in Richmond
Craving one of Ellwood Thompson's sandwiches for lunch, but don't have the time to go there? Now it can come to you. The popular longtime Richmond organic grocery store announced today that it's partnering with Quickness RVA's bicycle service to offer delivery in the city.
