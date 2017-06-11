Dozens of rape kits went untested in ...

Dozens of rape kits went untested in Richmond area between 2014 and 2016

Law enforcement agencies in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield did not send 321 physical evidence recovery kits - or PERKs - to state agencies for testing from 2014 to 2016, according to a report from Attorney General Mark Herring's office.

