Determined 7-year-old receives 3-D printed prosthetic made by ECPI students
Lydia was one of two children who received life-changing prosthetic limbs made by 3-D printers Friday. The prosthetic limbs were made by Richmond students at the ECPI University in Innsbrook and gifted to Lydia and another child.
