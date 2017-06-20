Crews battling fire at Walgreens on Hull Street Road in Richmond
Crews responded just after 5:30 a.m. at the Walgreens located at 5122 Hull Street Road near Warwick Road. #BREAKING Flames ripping through the roof of a Walgreens on Hull St & Warwick Rds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
