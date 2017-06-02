Court documents: Driver witnessed scuffle in fatal trooper shooting

Suspected cop-killer Travis Ball apparently had a brief physical encounter with state police Special Agent Mike Walter before Ball shot the officer in the head at close range in Richmond's Mosby Court on May 26, according to a newly-obtained court document and police sources. A search warrant affidavit filed in Richmond Circuit Court also identifies the previously unnamed driver of the Chevy that Walter and a Richmond officer were investigating moments before the 7:30 p.m. slaying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.