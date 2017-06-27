Community raises money for man after wife killed in I-95 crash
A GoFundMe account has been established to help a Chesterfield man who lost his wife in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 95. More than $600 was raised in the hours after the page went live. Carrie A. Friedhoff , 41, was killed Friday night when a black SUV struck the motorcycle her husband Robin was operating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Will Never Ever Purchase from Sears Again
|8 hr
|Midlocouple50s
|2
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Jun 24
|Officer Jones
|9
|Prison Officers Alone
|Jun 23
|Prison Officers A...
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC