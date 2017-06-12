Clerk grabs suspect's gun during Richmond robbery
Armed with a weapon and wearing a VCU sweatshirt a would-be robber entered the FasMart at 2107 Semmes Avenue and pointed a gun at the clerk. "As the suspect walked toward the counter, a second employee approached the suspect and grabbed the barrel of the weapon," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.
