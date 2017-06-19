City of Richmond kicks off summer meals program
Mayor Levar Stoney and Virginia Frist Lady Dorothy McAuliffe kicked off the city's summer meal program and partnership with No Kid Hungry Virginia. "The children are not able to eat," said Raqiyah Waajid, a recreation program coordinator with the city.
