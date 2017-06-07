Children arrested for Richmond school...

Children arrested for Richmond school break-in, shooting

9 hrs ago

Three children arrested for breaking into a Richmond elementary school have confessed to their roles in a shooting at another Richmond Public Schools building, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. The arrests happened Tuesday night, at about 7:30 p.m., when police were called to Overby-Sheppard Elementary School, on 1st Avenue in Richmond, for a reported school break-in.

