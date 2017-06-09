Chesterfield teen shot and killed dur...

Chesterfield teen shot and killed during Norfolk home invasion; 3 in custody

13 hrs ago

Two of the three suspects who have been arrested in connection with the crime are also from the Richmond area. Detectives raced to Glen Myrtle Avenue in the Breezy Point Apartments - near Naval Station Norfolk - just after midnight Friday after dispatchers say they got several calls from people who said they heard gunshots.

Richmond, VA

