Chesterfield teen shot and killed during Norfolk home invasion; 3 in custody
Two of the three suspects who have been arrested in connection with the crime are also from the Richmond area. Detectives raced to Glen Myrtle Avenue in the Breezy Point Apartments - near Naval Station Norfolk - just after midnight Friday after dispatchers say they got several calls from people who said they heard gunshots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Jun 3
|Joe Black
|3
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC