Challenge Island: Taking teaching beyond the textbook

A former 5th-grade teacher and Richmond native is using a unique STEAM based program that teaches children to think on a higher level and setting them up for a brighter future. Ashley Fisher opened up her Challenge Island franchise in Henrico County, about six months ago, making it the third location serving the Richmond area.

