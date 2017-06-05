Challenge Island: Taking teaching beyond the textbook
A former 5th-grade teacher and Richmond native is using a unique STEAM based program that teaches children to think on a higher level and setting them up for a brighter future. Ashley Fisher opened up her Challenge Island franchise in Henrico County, about six months ago, making it the third location serving the Richmond area.
