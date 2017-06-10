Candlelight Prayer Vigil to be held S...

Candlelight Prayer Vigil to be held Sunday for Wednesdaya s teenage murder victim

13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A candlelight prayer vigil is being held Sunday in memory of Christian K. Singleton, who was found dead Wednesday night of apparent gunshot wounds in Richmond. The vigil is being held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of Decatur Street on the city's south side close to where Singleton and Ketron R. Wells were found dead.

