Beware of viral phishing scam targeting Amazon customers
If you're an avid Amazon user you may want to keep an eye out for suspicious emails. Scammers are targeting Amazon accounts, sending out real-looking emails trying to get personal information and banking numbers.
Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
