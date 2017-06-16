Arrest made in South Richmond nightclub shooting
A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to a shooting during an armed robbery at a Southside nightclub in March. Levi King, Jr., 36, of the 2400 block of Brady Street, was taken into custody without incident in Richmond last Wednesday evening.
