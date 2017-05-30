Americans for Prosperity bringing con...

Americans for Prosperity bringing conference to Richmond

8 hrs ago

Americans for Prosperity, a national conservative policy advocacy organization backed by billionaires Charles and David Koch, is bringing its 11th annual volunteer conference to Richmond on Aug. 19. In past years it has held the "Defending the American Dream Summit" in states such as Ohio, Florida and Texas, drawing speakers such as U.S. Sens. Ted ... (more)

