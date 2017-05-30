A Spirit Lingers

A Spirit Lingers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Style Weekly

Dozens of people fill 1708 Gallery to mingle and listen to tributes to the prolific artist Bill Fisher, who died in late April. More than a few say they're happy to be there, but sad for the cause of the gathering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
building barns 11 hr TwoByFours 1
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC