50 years after Loving: Interracial co...

50 years after Loving: Interracial couples still face strife

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Fifty years after Mildred and Richard Loving's landmark legal challenge shattered the laws against interracial marriage in the U.S., some couples of different races still talk of facing discrimination, disapproval and sometimes outright hostility from their fellow Americans. Although the racist laws against mixed marriages are gone, several interracial couples said in interviews they still get nasty looks, insults and sometimes even violence when people find out about their relationships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Jun 3 Joe Black 3
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
finallly action to stop robocalls Apr '17 Bill 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC