49-year-old man drowns in Lake Gaston
Authorities say that just after 2 p.m., they received a call from a residence on Valentine Street stating a family member was swimming across the lake and disappeared. Around 7:30 p.m., the search teams and divers found the deceased man, later identified as Richard C. Seavey, 49, from Miami, Fl.
