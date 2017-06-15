4 people shot after fight in Richmonda s northside; 1 dead
Police tell 8News they were called to reports of a fight in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road at around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found four people - two males and two females - suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the female victims was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died, according to sources.
