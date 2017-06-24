4 people rescued from James River nea...

4 people rescued from James River near Belle Isle in Richmond

14 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Richmond Fire and Emergency Personnel report that they just rescued four people who got stuck out on the rocks near Belle Isle Saturday evening. Ten minutes later, crews arrived on scene and made contact with an individual who told them there more people up river who needed assistance.

