4 people rescued from James River near Belle Isle in Richmond
Richmond Fire and Emergency Personnel report that they just rescued four people who got stuck out on the rocks near Belle Isle Saturday evening. Ten minutes later, crews arrived on scene and made contact with an individual who told them there more people up river who needed assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Sat
|Officer Jones
|9
|Prison Officers Alone
|Fri
|Prison Officers A...
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC