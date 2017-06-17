2nd Annual Wonder City Craft Beer Festival happening Saturday in Hopewell
Come out and choose from more than 30 craft beers at the 2nd Annual Wonder City Craft Beer Festival in Hopewell Saturday. These include Ardent Craft Ales, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Center of the Universe Brewing Co., Legend Brewing Co., Midnight Brewery, Isley, Starr Hill, Strangeways, Steam Bell Beer Works, Hardywood, Coelacanth Brewing, Old Bust Head Brewing Co., The Virginia Beer Company, Trapezium and Wasserhund Brewing Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May '17
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr '17
|Bill
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr '17
|Uncle Ramos
|2
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC