20-year-old dies in 2-vehicle crash in Amelia County

Police said the crash happened when a car pulled out from Whitaker Road into the path of a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer that was traveling west on Route 360. As a result, the driver of the car, Brent L. Mast, 20, of Amelia County, died at the scene.

