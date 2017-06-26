2 teens arrested in carjacking, shooting in Virginia
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the 16-year-old boys were arrested after Chesterfield County police found another teenage boy with a not life-threatening gunshot wound early Saturday. Police say they responded shortly after 4 a.m. at apartments in the North Chesterfield area of Richmond and found the injured teen.
