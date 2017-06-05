2 men injured in Richmond 7-Eleven pa...

2 men injured in Richmond 7-Eleven parking lot shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Police say that two people were injured in a shooting that happened in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Richmond. The incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night at the 7-Eleven located in the 5600 block of Patterson Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. Trump in Full Compliance with Constitution ... 15 min Concerned Citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Sat Joe Black 3
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 9
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC