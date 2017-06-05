2 men injured in Richmond 7-Eleven parking lot shooting
Police say that two people were injured in a shooting that happened in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Richmond. The incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday night at the 7-Eleven located in the 5600 block of Patterson Avenue.
