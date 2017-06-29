2 independent candidates added to bal...

2 independent candidates added to ballot in race for Richmond sheriff

10 hrs ago

Perhaps the biggest upset during the primaries was in the race for Richmond Sheriff, where incumbent C.T. Woody has been defeated for the Democratic nomination by Antoinette Irving. The Richmond Electoral Board voted Wednesday that Nicole D. Jackson, a former Richmond sheriff's major, and Emmett J. Jafari, owner of African American Tours of Richmond LLC, could appear on the ballot.

