1 hospitalized after house fire in Southside Richmond

Crews were called to 701 E. Belt Boulevard, near Hull Street Road, at roughly 9:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire on one side of the home. Officials say one person was person was injured and transported to VCU Medical Center.

