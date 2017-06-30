1 hospitalized after house fire in Southside Richmond
Crews were called to 701 E. Belt Boulevard, near Hull Street Road, at roughly 9:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire on one side of the home. Officials say one person was person was injured and transported to VCU Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|francis.... is that you
|Thu
|TwoPedos
|1
|I Will Never Ever Purchase from Sears Again
|Jun 28
|Midlocouple50s
|2
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Jun 24
|Officer Jones
|9
|Prison Officers Alone
|Jun 23
|Prison Officers A...
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|9
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC