Woman arrested in bomb scare says object was an alarm clock
A Virginia woman accused of having a fake explosive device that set off a bomb scare at the Short Pump Whole Foods says the object was a novelty alarm clock she bought at a garage sale. Daphne Page was arrested Friday after someone spotted the device in the back seat of her car in grocery store's parking lot.
