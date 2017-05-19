VSP: 55-year-old woman killed in ATV wreck in Louisa County
A VSP spokesperson said the crash occurred at around 3:30 in the 600 block of Apple Grove Road, roughly a half mile south of Route 658 . Officials say a 2006 Kubota RTV 900 was traveling down a private driveway when it made a left turn onto Route 657 and overturned, ejecting the driver.
