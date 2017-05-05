VCU working with Richmond to make moving easier for off-campus students
Virginia Commonwealth University is working with the City of Richmond's Department of Public Works and the Clean City Commission to make it easier for students who live off campus move in and out of rental properties. Roll-off dumpsters have been placed in several locations in the Fan District for student's to use to throw away trash and bulk items while students are moving out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
