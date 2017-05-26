Va. drivers headed to N.C. may want to detour and avoid construction

Drivers planning to travel along Interstate 85 between Vance County and the Virginia state line over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and through the summer need to be aware of a major construction project that may affect their trip, warned NCDOT. Earlier this month, southbound traffic was shifted to the inside lane on the northbound side, creating a two-way pattern with each direction in a single lane between the beginning of the project limits in Henderson to near Norlina.

