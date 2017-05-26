Va. drivers headed to N.C. may want to detour and avoid construction
Drivers planning to travel along Interstate 85 between Vance County and the Virginia state line over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and through the summer need to be aware of a major construction project that may affect their trip, warned NCDOT. Earlier this month, southbound traffic was shifted to the inside lane on the northbound side, creating a two-way pattern with each direction in a single lane between the beginning of the project limits in Henderson to near Norlina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|May 12
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr '17
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr '17
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC