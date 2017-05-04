Tuckahoe Orthopaedics leases space at GreenGate in Henrico County

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics has signed a lease to occupy 14,749 square feet in a new medical office building in Henrico County. Construction will begin this summer on the 45,000-square-foot building at GreenGate, a mixed-use development on Broad Street between Short Pump Town Center and 288 that's under development by Markel l Eagle Partners.

