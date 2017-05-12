Three people arrested in online dating scam robbery

Prince George County Police say Myaisha Fells, Brian Watson and Quana Everette tried to lure a man to the parking lot of the Baymont Inn on April 28. Police believe they did so under the ruse of a date through the website Plenty of Fish. Myaisha Fells and Brian Watson are charged with conspiracy, robbery, use of a firearm and attempted malicious wounding.

