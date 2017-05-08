The Latest:

The Latest on the legal challenges to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six-Muslim majority countries : An attorney for President Donald Trump is urging a federal appeals court to focus on the religiously neutral text of Trump's revised travel ban rather than the Republican's anti-Muslim campaign statements. Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall told the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday that the court should not second-guess the president's national security decisions because of comments made on the campaign trail.

