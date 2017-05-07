Shooting victim crashes car into fire...

Shooting victim crashes car into fire hydrant in Richmond

Officers arrived on P Street near 32nd street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to find a person laying in the road with a gunshot wound. The victim crashed a car into a fire hydrant in the area so the Richmond Fire Department was called to turn off the hydrant.

