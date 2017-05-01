Richmond teacher hopes to help families affected by autism
Going to the movies can be fun, but Mindy Wampler wants her students to see how theaters provide work opportunities, too. Wampler, a Life Skills teacher at Richmond Community Schools' Hibberd Program Building, prepared her students to visit a theater and organized a field trip to AMC Classic Richmond 11. Wampler aims to bring real-world experiences to her Richmond classroom and wants to prepare her students now in grades 5-8 to eventually be able to get jobs.
