Richmond Sheriff: The mentally ill do not belong in jail

As part of the 1 Million Mohawks for Mental Health Challenge, Sheriff Woody got his hair cut to show his support for the mental health issue that impacts both the jail he runs in Richmond and correctional facilities across the country. "The mentally ill do not belong in correctional facilities; they belong in hospitals where they can receive the proper treatment for whatever particular illness they suffer from," Sheriff Woody said.

