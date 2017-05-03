Richmond police search for suspect involved in theft, credit card fraud
Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is believed to be a suspect "in a theft from a motor vehicle and credit card fraud in the Forest Hill neighborhood." Police say a man entered a vehicle in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Avenue and took money and several credit cards.
