Richmond police search for suspect involved in theft, credit card fraud

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is believed to be a suspect "in a theft from a motor vehicle and credit card fraud in the Forest Hill neighborhood." Police say a man entered a vehicle in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Avenue and took money and several credit cards.

