Richmond police officer sentenced to 3 months in jail for fatally...

10 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

A Chesterfield County judge today imposed a jury's recommended sentence of 3 months in jail and a $1,000 fine for a former Richmond police officer convicted of manslaughter in the October 2015 off-duty shooting death of an unarmed teen at a Chesterfield car wash. Judge David E. Johnson of Chesterfield Circuit Court did not deviate from the wishes of a seven-man, five-woman jury, who in February found David L. Cobb guilty of fatally shooting 18-year-old Paterson Brown.

