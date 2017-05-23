Richmond police officer sentenced to 3 months in jail for fatally...
A Chesterfield County judge today imposed a jury's recommended sentence of 3 months in jail and a $1,000 fine for a former Richmond police officer convicted of manslaughter in the October 2015 off-duty shooting death of an unarmed teen at a Chesterfield car wash. Judge David E. Johnson of Chesterfield Circuit Court did not deviate from the wishes of a seven-man, five-woman jury, who in February found David L. Cobb guilty of fatally shooting 18-year-old Paterson Brown.
