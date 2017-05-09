Richmond musician DJ Williams detaine...

Richmond musician DJ Williams detained in Middle East

Acclaimed Richmond guitarist DJ Williams has been detained in the Middle East, according to a social media messages shared by family members and band mates. Williams, whose DJ Williams Projekt was a fixture in the Richmond music scene, moved to California and joined Karl Denson's Tiny Universe as a guitarist for the national touring act.

