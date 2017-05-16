Richmond man killed in police shooting was wanted for domestic dispute
The man shot and killed by a Richmond Police officer has been identified as Jaison Fitzgerald, 29, of Accommodation Street in Richmond. "Fitzgerald was being sought on several warrants, including Attempted Murder, in connection with a domestic dispute with a female companion and her family," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.
