Richmond man killed in police shooting was wanted for domestic dispute

The man shot and killed by a Richmond Police officer has been identified as Jaison Fitzgerald, 29, of Accommodation Street in Richmond. "Fitzgerald was being sought on several warrants, including Attempted Murder, in connection with a domestic dispute with a female companion and her family," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

