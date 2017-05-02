Richmond E-Cycle Day is Saturday
This weekend, Richmond residents can safely get rid of old electronics, paper, and other items, at the city's E-Cycle Day event. Richmond's Department of Public Works, Clean City Commission, Department of Public Utilities and New Generations Federal Credit Union are partnering for the project.
