Richmond City Council expected to adopt final budget
Mayor Levar Stoney first proposed a balanced budget of $681 million. Members agreed to use $2.7 million to fund pay increases for police and firefighters but were struggling to agree on how to fund the increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Proof Voter Fraud Does Exist
|4 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Fri
|Natl Champ Clemso...
|8
|Congress Needs to Practice What it Preaches
|May 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|Mom
|111
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|10
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr '17
|Big Bertha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC