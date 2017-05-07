Police investigating attempted armed ...

Police investigating attempted armed robbery of food truck in Crozet

Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Police in Albemarle County are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a food truck that was parked behind the Pro Re Nata Brewery in Albemarle County. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 6100 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike in Crozet.

