Police ID man found shot to death inside south Richmond apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway in Richmond's southside after a man was found shot to death in the hallway of an apartment complex overnight. Richmond Police say that just after 11 p.m., they were called to the Lofts At Commerce located on the 700 block of Stockton Street for a report of a person shot.
