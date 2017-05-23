Police hope fight video will help catch I-95 killer
It has been more than a week since two women were shot and killed inside their car on Interstate 95 in downtown Richmond. Tanna D. Gardner, 23, and Sharayne Holland, 26, died early Mother's Day morning when someone opened fire into the car Gardner was driving after a night of celebration in the city.
Read more at WTVR Richmond.
