Police: Assault suspect attacked 2 people in downtown Richmond
Shortly before 7:40 a.m., the first victim was walking in a Shockoe Bottom alley between 16th and Broad Streets near the former Lumpkin's Jail site when the suspect approached her from behind and, for reasons unknown, struck her in the head with a long metal bar. The suspect attempted to hit another victim who was able to deflect the strike.
