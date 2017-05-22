Police: Alleged drunk driver crashed ...

Police: Alleged drunk driver crashed into 3 pedestrians in Ashland

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

At roughly 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Arbor Road for a reported traffic accident involving pedestrians. Police said three pedestrians were struck - one of them was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the two others were treated at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News state inspections: unecessary repairs, report a... (May '10) 9 hr Hotwheelzmag 55
Officers Work 84 Hours May 12 Natl Champ Clemso... 8
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr '17 Mom 111
vehicle inspections Apr '17 Frank 3
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr '17 tomin cali 10
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr '17 Big Bertha 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr '17 Law abiding citizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC