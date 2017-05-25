Police: 1 dead, another critically injured at Chesterfield County hotel
Police are investigating after one person was found dead and another critically injured at a Chesterfield County hotel on Thursday. Police say they were called to the Days Inn in the 2400 block of West Hundred Road in Chester for a reported assault with a deadly weapon.
